19 Year 6 students under the Ri’ayah Wa Mahabbah 2021 programme received Sim Cards and Tab Devices in efforts to facilitate the implementation of online learning specifically for the needy students.

The presentation of 19 sim cards and 13 tab devices via drive thru at the Duli Pengiran Muda Al- aMuhtadee Billah College in Gadong was handed over by Awang Zainal Abidin bin Haji Kepli, Acting Director of Schools. The donations were collected from the Device Donation Campaign, initiative and collaboration between the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications as well as the Authority for Info-communications Technology Industry and private sectors namely Dynamik Technologies Sendirian Berhad and Imagine Sedirian Berhad.

The campaign is open everyday except on Friday, Sunday and during public holidays until the 30th of September 2021 and can be made to the Lambak Kanan Co-Curriculum Education Department in Jalan 10, Lambak Kanan National Housing Scheme, Berakas or at the Tutong Sixth Form Centre from 8:30 to 11:30 in the morning.

Source: Radio Television Brunei