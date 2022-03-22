ATLANTA and LONDON, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that its Descartes ShipRush™ multi-carrier parcel and less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping solution has been integrated with its suite of ecommerce warehouse management systems (WMS). This integration allows customers to improve their warehouse and shipping performance through a unified solution.

“Fulfillment excellence requires warehouse and shipping operations to work in unison,” said Dirk Haschke, General Manager Ecommerce at Descartes. “The combination of WMS and shipping solutions allows customers to seamlessly execute their entire ecommerce fulfillment process, improving warehouse accuracy and productivity, reducing order lead-time and minimizing shipping costs.”

The Descartes ShipRush ecommerce shipping solution allows businesses to grow their shipping volume through advanced automation capabilities, a powerful business rule engine and a strong set of APIs for rating, shipping and tracking. Descartes ShipRush is quick to deploy and one of the most widely integrated multi-carrier shipping solutions available. Descartes ShipRush also connects ecommerce companies to their parcel and LTL carriers of choice using their own negotiated rates or using rate discounts available through Descartes ShipRush.

Descartes ShipRush is integrated with Descartes’ ecommerce warehouse solutions: Descartes Peoplevox™ and Descartes pixi™. The combined ecommerce warehouse and shipping solutions are available for ecommerce pure players and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands that have the need to quickly scale their fulfillment operations to keep pace with sales growth and meet their delivery promise to ship on time, and at the lowest cost.

“We support ecommerce merchants and 3PLs of all sizes along their growth journey,” said Johannes Panzer, Head of Industry Solutions for Ecommerce at Descartes. “With our unique product portfolio, we can empower companies from start-ups to mid-sized to improve their warehouse and shipping performance, so they can always deliver an outstanding customer experience.”

To learn more about Descartes’ ecommerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, join us April 5-6, 2022 (English)/April 7, 2022 (German) for Descartes Ecommerce Innovation Forum. This free virtual event will share domain expertise in shipping, order fulfilment and warehouse management technologies with collaboration between attendees. More information about Descartes’ ecommerce solutions is available here.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

