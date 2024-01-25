DepEd Unveils Comprehensive Programs for Enhanced Filipino Education

MANILA: In a significant move to bolster the Philippine education system, Vice President and Education Secretary announced on Thursday a series of new initiatives by the Department of Education (DepEd). During the Basic Education Report (BER) 2024, the Vice President outlined the agency's commitment to enhancing the basic education curriculum aimed at producing more competent, job-ready, active, and responsible citizens.

According to Philippines News Agency, DepEd is gearing up for the nationwide phased implementation of the MATATAG K-10 Curriculum, the launch of the National Math Program and the National Science and Technology Program, and the institutionalization of a comprehensive Peace Education Program.

The MATATAG curriculum, an acronym representing various educational goals, is designed to make the curriculum more relevant and supportive of students' needs. The Vice President assured continuous efforts to improve the quality of education and fulfill every Filipino child's dream. In her BER 2024, she mentioned collaborations with the World Bank and Asian Development Bank for projects aimed at upgrading learning and advancing education in climate-smart and inclusive ways.

Key initiatives include integrating entrepreneurship and agribusiness education into the curriculum and launching the Pampaaralang Taniman ng mga Agribida Program in partnership with Go Negosyo. Furthermore, DepEd Digital Education 2028 was highlighted as a flagship program for full digitization and interconnectivity of DepEd offices and schools. Initiatives are underway to provide adequate internet access in schools through partnerships with various internet providers and to introduce e-Textbooks alongside traditional textbooks.

The upcoming MATATAG Portal, set to launch this year, aims to be a comprehensive online/offline platform for digital learning resources, connecting multiple DepEd systems and providing real-time education statistics and information. The Vice President also announced substantial investments in technology for schools, including laptops, smart TVs, external hard drives, wireless routers, and charging carts, with a total distribution worth PHP8.2 billion.

Additionally, the DepEd has made significant progress in infrastructure development, completing several Last Mile Schools, constructing new classrooms, and repairing existing ones. The Vice President reaffirmed DepEd's commitment to transparent and effective education governance and mentioned ongoing consultations regarding the potential reversion of the School Calendar to the original June-March academic cycle.