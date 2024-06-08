DepEd Plans New Venue for National Learning Camp in Dumaguete

DUMAGUETE – The Department of Education (DepEd) in Dumaguete is preparing to utilize a newly-acquired site for its upcoming national learning camp, targeting the integration of two elementary schools into the new location by July.

According to Philippines News Agency, chief of the curriculum implementation department of the City Schools Division, a strategic meeting is scheduled next week to finalize the inventory and development plan for the new site, which will house the City Central Elementary School and the Calindagan Elementary School. The transition follows the formal handover of the former Catherina Cittadini - St. Louis School (CC-SLS) from the city government to DepEd on Thursday.

The national learning camp, set for July 1 to 19, aims to provide remedial classes for students who have not achieved proficiency levels and enrichment opportunities for those excelling academically. The camp will be available to students at all educational levels, including senior high, with elementary sessions focusing on reading and numeracy for Grades 1 to 3, and English, Science, and Math for Grades 7 to 10.

Participation in the camp is voluntary, requiring parental consent for students and offering incentives for teachers, including a PHP250 daily meal allowance and service credits for 15 days.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo and other city officials marked the transition by presenting a symbolic key to Salustiano Jimenez, director of DepEd Region 7 (Central Visayas), and other DepEd representatives. Mapue clarified that the two public elementary schools would not merge but would instead be co-located at the site in Barangay Calindagan.

The 1.8-hectare Cittadini property is equipped with over a dozen buildings, including standard-sized classrooms, a gymnasium, laboratories, cafeterias, and additional facilities such as a chapel, road network, parking space, playground, and a grotto.