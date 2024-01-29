DepEd Maintains Order on Easing Teachers’ Workloads Amid Concerns

MANILA - The Department of Education (DepEd) has confirmed that Department Order No. 002, aimed at reducing teachers' administrative burdens, will remain in effect. This announcement comes despite concerns from various teachers' groups about potential disruptions in schools. DepEd Deputy Spokesperson Assistant Secretary Francis Bringas emphasized the importance of waiting for the results before making speculations about the order's effectiveness in schools.

According to Philippines News Agency, Bringas addressed the doubts regarding the order's implementation. "Kung sinasabi nila na medyo malabong ma-ipatupad ito sa mga school, kalalabas lang nitong ating order at tingnan natin kung ano ang kahihinatnan nito sa field. Pero the order still stays na immediate removal pa rin ng administrative tasks 'yung ipapatupad natin," he stated. The Alliance of Concerned Teachers earlier expressed concerns, pointing out that the 10,000 administrative personnel deployed by DepEd are insufficient for the total number of public schools nationwide.

Bringas acknowledged the shortage of non-teaching personnel but noted that schools have the option to use their Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE) funds to hire additional staff. This provision allows schools to manage their own hiring for administrative tasks, with potential support from local school boards for extra non-teaching staff.

Over the past two years, DepEd has allocated over 10,000 Administrative Assistants, Administrative Officers, and Project Development Officers I, although Bringas admitted this is not enough for the ideal one-to-one ratio for the country's 47,000 schools. He suggested that clustered schools could share non-teaching staff while DepEd continues to work on increasing the workforce. "Kung ideally magkakaroon tayo ng one-is-to-one, kailangan pa natin ng around 30,000 kung titingnan natin. Pero meron tayong allocation na 5,000 this year, meron tayong last year na 5,000. So, nakakadagdag na 'yan doon sa ating tina-target," he explained.

The order's issuance was partly due to teachers' tendency to prioritize administrative tasks over teaching duties. The administrative responsibilities removed from teachers include report making, property custody, financial and records management, and managing feeding programs, among others.