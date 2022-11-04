Department of Town and Country Planning’s 50th Anniversary

In conjunction with the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Department of Town and Country Planning, the Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge will be illuminated with colourful lights until the 14th of November, began on 3rd November night. The colourful display is also held in conjunction with the World Town Planning Day which is celebrated in November every year.

The bridge is illuminated in colours that are used for Land Use planning zoning in the country. It is one of the department’s continuous initiative in disseminating its function and role in the development direction in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei