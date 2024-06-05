Department of Migrant Workers to Sue Manning Agency Over Unpaid Wages

MANILA — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced plans to file multiple complaints against Buwan Tala Manning Inc., a manning agency accused of failing to pay approximately 100 Filipino fishermen their rightful wages. The fishermen, who were deployed on fishing vessels in the Indian Ocean, have reported various work-related grievances.

According to Philippines News Agency, the affected fishermen were welcomed by the agency to voice their complaints on Wednesday. Migrant Workers Protection Bureau (MWPB) Chief Geraldine Mendez engaged with the complainants, guiding them through the process of preparing their statements for the upcoming legal action. Issues raised by the fishermen include non-payment and incorrect payment of wages, poor working conditions, irregular work hours, and being provided expired food. DMW spokesperson Toby Nebrida emphasized the agency's commitment to securing justice for the fishermen, stating that the manning agency failed in its duty to monitor and ensure the welfare of its deployed workers.