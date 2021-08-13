In reference to the Department of Labour’s press release on the 10th of August 2021 on the types of services and operating hours at all districts, the Department of Labour in its update announced that all service counters at all districts will be temporarily closed until further notice.

Meanwhile, cash payment services are only carried out through appointments. The public is advised to contact the Finance Division prior to visiting the Department of Labour and its branches.

Dropbox is provided for applications and department services at the lobby of the department and its branches. Submission is on Monday to Thursday and Saturday, from 8 to 11 in the morning, and from 2 to 3:30 in the afternoon. Procedures for submission and obtaining application result can be found at the Labour Department’s website at ‘labour.gov.bn’.

For more information, contact the number 238 3006 or 238 0256 or email to ‘info.buruh@buruh.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei