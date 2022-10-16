Depart for 62nd International Tilawah Al-Quran and Memorisation

Brunei Darussalam’s Qari and Qariah, Awang Mohammad bin Ali and Dayangku Siti Ummi Syazana binti Pengiran Haji Marjuki left the country on 16th October afternoon, to compete at the 62nd International Tilawah Al-Quran and Memorization that will be held from the 19th to 24th October 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Present at the Brunei International Airport to bid farewell were Awang Haji Mohammad Rosli bin Hj Ibrahim, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, and Awang Haji Mohd Serudin bin Haji Timbang, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The Qari and Qariah participants were champions of the National Musabaqah Al-Quran Reading for Adults for 1441 Hijrah/2020, and will represent the country for the first time at the upcoming Tilawah.

Source: Radio Television Brunei