The Dental Clinic at Pengiran Anak Puteri Hajah Muta-Wakillah Hayatul Bolkiah Health Centre, Gadong is closed and relocated temporarily until a date to be announced later.

The Ministry of Health in its press release informed, the temporary closure and relocation is intended to enable the staff to assist in the implementation of swab test at swab centres. Only certain emergency dental treatments will be given, subject to screening examinations at counters provided at dental clinics currently operating. Meanwhile, ART will be conducted to all patients who visit any dental clinic, in line with the current COVID-19 infection control measures.

Meanwhile, the consultation service for dental patients via telephone and short message via WhatsApp application which has been operating since 16th of August 2021 is still operating. The public is advised to use the service as an alternative method of obtaining dental advice in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

For more information, call the Health Advice Line 148 or contact Talian Darussalam 123.

Source: Radio Television Brunei