DENR Secretary Loyzaga Addresses Allegations Regarding Palawan Land Ownership

MANILA — Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga firmly refuted claims of a potential conflict of interest concerning the Busuanga Pasture Reserve in Palawan, emphasizing that neither she nor her family has any ownership stake in the property. This clarification comes amid rising speculations about her family's involvement in land negotiations within the region.

According to Philippines News Agency, she categorically denied any personal or familial connection to the disputed land, which encompasses substantial forest and ancestral domain areas in Palawan. These assertions sought to counteract rumors suggesting that the Yulo family held a significant land parcel, estimated at around 40,000 hectares in the province. "The Yulo family has never owned this land and has no interest in owning it," she reiterated, aiming to dispel any misconceptions linked to her role as the DENR head.

The Busuanga Pasture Reserve's legal framework was laid out in Proclamation No. 1387, enacted in 1975 under President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., and spans across the municipalities of Coron and Busuanga. Further actions were delineated in Executive Order 75, instituted by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in 2019, which tasked the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) with overseeing the allocation of idle government lands for agrarian purposes. Notably, in 2022, the DAR successfully allocated portions of this land to hundreds of agrarian reform beneficiaries, underscoring the government's commitment to land distribution and agricultural development.

Amid these developments, Senator Raffy Tulfo has initiated a legislative inquiry through Senate Resolution 985 to investigate claims of regulatory breaches within protected zones, including those involving the Yulo King Ranch. The resolution underscores the necessity of maintaining the DENR's integrity and efficacy, stressing the importance of public confidence in the department's unbiased governance and environmental stewardship.

Through her statements and the ongoing legislative scrutiny, efforts are being made to ensure transparency and uphold ethical standards within public service, particularly in sectors critical to environmental conservation and land management.