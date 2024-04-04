DENR Initiates Mapping of Lands for Salt Production Boost

MANILA - The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is set to begin identifying and mapping public lands and portions of municipal waters suitable for salt production, as mandated by Republic Act No. 11985. According to Philippines News Agency, this act aimed at revitalizing the Philippines' salt industry, designates the DENR, along with the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, to pinpoint areas for salt farming. Priority regions for this initiative include provinces known for their salt production potential.

The DENR is tasked with transferring these identified lands to the BFAR's jurisdiction and informing potential investors in the salt industry. Additionally, the DENR will assess abandoned fish ponds for salt farming while ensuring that local fishing practices remain unaffected. This initiative underscores a concerted effort to modernize and industrialize the Philippine salt industry.