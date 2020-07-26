​The Ministry of Health shared on the current situation of dengue fever, Aedes mosquito-borne disease, in Negara Brunei Darussalam is under control. The results of continuous monitoring show a slight reduction compared to 2019, whereas of 25th of July 2020, 43 dengue fever cases have been reported including 1 death case related to Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever. While in the same period of 2019, 69 cases have been reported. The symptom of dengue fever infection will appear after 3 to 14 days, after a mosquito bite. The appearance of signs of infection will last for 2-7 days, among them sudden and persistent fever, muscle pain and lack of energy as well as the dengue virus infection can cause bleeding and death. The Aedes mosquitoes can easily breed in water reservoirs either indoors or outdoors such as in the flower pots, clogged drains as well as plastic bottle and used tires which are used for landscape decorations or water tank, uncovered bucket and big pot or tajau and garbage that cause stagnant water such as empty can and used food container. There is no specific treatment for dengue. Treatment is more focused on supportive treatment to relieve symptoms of infection as well as close monitoring in the hospital, if needed. For every reported Aedes mosquito-borne disease, the Ministry of Health has implemented the following measures namely Contract tracing, which is carrying out examination of people closest to the case to ensure that no one has signs of a similar illness. Test is conducted to anyone closest. Tests are conducted on any close person who is found to have signs of illness; Entomological surveillance at the home area or areas that often visited by case to ensure the type of vector that may be in the area; and Vector control activities through the use of pesticides to kill the adult mosquitoes and larvae. Members of the public are advised to take prevention measures and the disease control by carrying out inspection and maintaining cleanliness of home surrounding areas and building to ensure that there is no place or waste that can cause stagnant water which became the cause of Aedes mosquito breeding; throw rubbish regularly and immediately seek treatment at any nearby health centre or clinic if found any symptom of infections. Also reminded that pesticide spraying is only a temporary alternative method. For a more effective long term control, maintaining cleanliness and free from places that can cause mosquito breeding are more significant.