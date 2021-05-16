The Hari Raya Aidil Fitri celebration is more cheerful when a section of a house is decorated with beautiful flower arrangements for visitors to see and admire. The demand for decorative flowers increases with each Hari Raya season, where some people chose to purchase readymade bouquet or fresh flowers to further brighten the living room.

Flower shops in the country offer a variety of flower arrangements comprising different colours. Most customers reserve their flower arrangements a day or two before the arrival of Syawal. Among the popular flowers that are highly in demand during the festive season are lilies and orchids.

There are also some customers who are creative in flower arrangements according to their taste. The price of each flower depends on the type of flower customers choose. What is important is the customer’s satisfaction towards their desired arrangements. Elegant flower arrangements of different colours and design will surely enliven the Hari Raya atmosphere especially for visitors.

Source: Radio Television Brunei