NEW DELHI, India, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deloitte India and Avolution today announced a strategic alliance to help organisations strengthen enterprise architecture capabilities and make more informed technology and transformation decisions through Avolution’s ABACUS platform. Under the alliance, Deloitte will lead the implementation of ABACUS, leveraging its technology strategy and transformation expertise to help clients address the growing complexity of modern technology environments while accelerating AI adoption and innovation.

Through ABACUS, Deloitte will help organisations build a connected view of their business and technology landscape, bringing together applications, data, technology and AI capabilities to support transformation decisions. Its adaptive enterprise modelling and impact analysis capabilities support Deloitte to assess dependencies and the potential risk and delivery implications of change, while its AI governance capabilities help organisations track AI model usage, risk and compliance across the enterprise. Through this combination, Deloitte will bring greater visibility into complex technology environments and apply these insights across transformation programmes.

By bringing in Enterprise Architecture, business transformation, operating model design and technology advisory capabilities to the alliance, Deloitte will help enable clients to integrate architecture insights into broader transformation programmes. This multidisciplinary approach will help CIOs and business leaders connect technology priorities with business strategy, optimise technology investments and strengthen governance as they modernise their organisations and scale AI.

Speaking about the alliance, Aakash Tyagi, Deloitte Partner – Technology Strategy & Transformation said, “As organisations accelerate digital transformation and AI adoption, enterprise architecture is becoming a critical enabler of business agility and technology modernisation. Through our alliance with Avolution, we are combining Deloitte’s technology strategy and transformation capabilities with the power of the ABACUS platform to help organisations address technology debt, strengthen AI governance and make more informed investment decisions. Together, we are helping clients unlock greater value from their technology ecosystems and drive sustainable, technology-led growth.”

Richard Ward, CEO, Avolution said. “Every organisation wants to move faster with AI, but you cannot automate what you cannot see. Deloitte’s delivery expertise combined with the ABACUS platform gives even the most complex global enterprises a clear view of their technology landscape, enabling them to retire legacy constraints, optimise investments and build the foundations for an agentic future.”

The alliance will initially focus on banking, insurance and financial services organisations across South Asia, with India serving as the lead market. Looking ahead, Deloitte India and Avolution will expand the joint offering through industry-specific business architecture frameworks, enhanced enterprise transformation capabilities and integrated value realisation services. The alliance will also explore opportunities across government, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing and energy, alongside broader regional engagements and co-innovation, to help organisations strengthen governance, and deliver measurable business outcomes.

About Avolution

Avolution is a leading provider of Enterprise Architecture solutions. Our modelling, visualization, and analytics tools help global organizations execute strategic transformation initiatives, drive business change, and manage AI governance. Avolution serves enterprise customers across banking and finance, government, utilities, resources, and manufacturing.

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