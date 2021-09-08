The first category of launch will focus on Beauty and Skin Care

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Indian icon Deepika Padukone announced today that she has founded and is set to launch a lifestyle brand that is rooted in India but will have indispensable global reach and appeal; much like her own professional and personal journey.

The first category of launch will focus on beauty and skin care. This category specifically, while rooted in India, will be backed by science.

Padukone is one of the most admired and acclaimed actors in the world and her achievements have made her one of the most influential voices amongst global audiences and consumers in recent times.

Time Magazine named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2018. A year later, she received the prestigious World Economic Forum Crystal Award for her leadership in raising mental health awareness. In 2018 and 2021, she featured in VARIETY’S ‘International Women’s Impact Report’ which celebrates the achievements of women in entertainment around the world.

One of the biggest brands on social media, Padukone enjoys an enormous digital footprint of more than 100 million users.

“India, I believe, has always been positioned uniquely. While we have tremendous access to the rest of the world, we are a country that is rich in values, culture and heritage; something we are extremely proud of. Therefore, our endeavour is to build a brand that is rooted in India yet global in its reach and appeal,” said Padukone.

The brand is expected to roll out in 2022.

About Deepika Padukone:

Deepika Padukone is an internationally recognized actor, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. With over 30 feature films to her credit, the actor made her English language film debut as the female lead in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, co-starring with Vin Diesel. She is also the principal of Ka Productions, the production company behind Chhapaak, in which she also starred, and upcoming films The Intern and ’83. Credits include Padmavaat which broke all box office records, as well as the award-winning and critically acclaimed films Piku and Baijaro Mastani, the highest and third highest grossing international Hindi language film releases, respectively. In 2015, she set up The Live Love Laugh Foundation, a not-for-profit whose programs and initiatives aim to destigmatize mental illness and raise awareness about the importance of mental health with a specific focus on stress, anxiety, and depression.

Global Media Contact:

Ms. Bryna Rifkin

Narrative

bryna@narrative-pr.com

Phone: +1-424-320-8024

India Media Contact:

Ms. Lavina Sachdev

Spice PR

lavina.sachdev@spiceone.net

Mr. Prabhat Choudhary

Spice PR

choudhary.prabhat@gmail.com

Deepika Padukone

Photo Credit: Vaishnav Praveen / The House of Pixels

