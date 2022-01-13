The production of home decorations does not necessarily need expensive materials. However, with creativity, recycled items can also be used to produce interesting decorations. One of them is the art of ‘Decoupage’ originating from France. The art of ‘Decoupage’ means patching a material onto a surface to be decorated, usually with tissue paper.

The making of ‘Decoupage’ is not limited to plastic alone, but it can also be applied on the surface of canvas, boxes, wood and glass. Due to her deep interest, Dayang Hajah Wardiahni binti Ismail, has produced 30 decoupage crafts using tissue paper. Working as a teacher has not prevented her from pursuing her hobby of producing ‘Decoupage’ decorative art.

The interest of wanting to try beneficial activities is a good endeavour. It is not only to fill up one’s free time but it can be used for their own needs and also generate additional income if commercialised.

Source: Radio Television Brunei