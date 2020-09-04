The Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and the Second Minister of Finance and Economy meanwhile said that for citizens and permanent residents of Brunei Darussalam who return after making ‘essential’ travel on official business, after graduating abroad or medical treatment on the government expense will be placed at several hotels accommodation is designated and funded by the government. Yang Berhormat added, the cost of the COVID-19 swab test for the ‘essential’ travel category, will also be funded by the government.

Yang Berhormat said Citizens and permanent residents of Brunei Darussalam who wish to return to this country are also advised to make an arrival declaration for the entry journey starting Tuesday, 15th September 2020.

The declaration form as well as more detailed guidelines on it can be obtained through the central portal at the Prime Minister’s Office www.pmo.gov.bn/travelportal.

Source: Radio Television Brunei