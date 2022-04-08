Play-to-Earn Game to Feature User-Customizable, NFT-Based Characters

Featured Image for Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd.

SINGAPORE, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Singapore-based GameFi platform Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA) has revealed its fifth gaming title for the PlayMining ecosystem titled “Graffiti Racer.” Scheduled for a beta launch this summer, the new game invites players to accumulate and race Sheet NFTs, representing the game’s characters. Graffiti Racer merges coloring and racing to deliver a more user-centric experience, unlike other games where predetermined characters are assigned or selected.

Within the Graffiti Racer game, a Sheet NFT serves as a blank canvas for users to fill with color according to their preferences, helping craft a unique and original NFT. Racing skills are determined by the rarity of the Sheet NFT, with more powerful racing abilities correlating with higher NFT scarcity. The Sheet NFTs are then entered into races, with players rewarded with DEAPcoin (DEP) depending on their race result. For a detailed game overview of “Graffiti Racer”, please click here.

Ahead of the official summer launch of this new play-to-earn (P2E) title, gamers can prepare for the release by participating in the forthcoming NFT presale. Beginning on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 11:00 UTC+8, Sheet NFTs will be available for pre-sale on DEA’s “PlayMining NFT” (NFT Marketplace platform). For more information on the NFTs on sale, please visit the special website.

The newest P2E game for the PlayMining ecosystem comes amid a string of recent successes for DEA, including DEP/USDT listing on the MEXC Global crypto-asset exchange and a partnership deal with Angkor Tiger FC. Furthermore, DEA plans to introduce more titles to PlayMining in the future as part of its expansionary roadmap.

About DEA

DEA, a GameFi platform business, was founded in Singapore in August 2018 and is developing JobTribes, a Play-to-Earn game, and PlayMining NFT, an NFT marketplace. Using blockchain technology, the company aims to realize a world where one can create value by having fun.

Co-CEO: Naohito Yoshida, Kozo Yamada

Location: 7 Straits View, Marina One East Tower,#05-01, Singapore 018936

Establishment: August 2018

Business description: GameFi platform business

Contact Information

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte Ltd

Public Relation: Takasugi ｜tomoyuki_takasugi@dea.sg / Soeda｜soeda@dea.sg

Related Images

Image 1

Image 2: Coloring Play Screen

Image 3: Race Play Screen

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment