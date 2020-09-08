The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports has lifted the de-escalation plan for Senior Citizens Activity Centre or PKWE from level three to level four starting today.

Under level four, the usage capacity is increased from 80 percent to 100 percent at one time depending on the space. Other guidelines remain unchanged from those currently implemented. With the new level four de-escalation plan, PKWE can now continue its cooking activity which is held every Saturday. The activity’s objective is to give knowledge and skills to its members. Following the changes, the public is again reminded to always abide by the Ministry of Health’s guidelines specifically in practising social responsibility, physical distancing, self-hygiene and environmental cleanliness at all times to ensure the safety of all.

Source: Radio Television Brunei