The use of social media as a medium of da’wah or religious propagation, especially in imparting religious knowledge is the latest method besides talks or speeches. However, the religious officers should conduct more studies, research and have more knowledge in the topics they deliver. They should also use simpler language that suits the age of the target groups. The matter was stressed by Professor Doctor Abdul Samad from Indonesia during an online talk at the Ministry of Religious Affairs Da’wah Strengthening Workshop. The workshop that began last Saturday takes place at the ministry.

In the talk titled, ‘Da’wah Technology and Da’wah in the Media’, Professor Doctor Abd Samad also said the intention of the religious speakers should be to endear Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala to the people, shared the knowledge delivered by Rasulullah Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam and religious scholars. The task is not for personal gains. Success does not depend on the number of the audience but on the people’s understanding of their talks.

The da’wah workshop is attended by 30 Ministry of Religious Affairs Officers and aims to increase the skills of the Da’ie or Muslim preachers in the techniques of more effective da’wah.

Source: Radio Television Brunei