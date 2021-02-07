Da’wah or religious propagation is very important because it provides the proper understanding to society, especially people who have little opportunity to learn. The Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB in collaboration with the Mosque affairs Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs began a da’wah programme in the Tadabbur Al-Quran and Study of Turath Books projects in the four districts.

In Brunei Muara District, the programme was held at Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque at Kampung Mentiri National Housing Scheme. During the event, Doctor Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar, RA’ES of KUPU SB said Surah Al-Fatihah must be read in both the obligatory and sunnat prayers. Reading Surah Al-Fatihah is essential and no prayer is valid if it is left out. The KUPU SB Ra’es added it is obligatory for Muslims to learn to read Al-Fatihah correctly.

Performing the five daily prayers properly was the focus of Turath Books Study at Kampung Penanjoung Mosque in Tutong District. The talk was delivered by Doctor Haji Harapandi bin Dahri, Director of the Centre of Jawi and Turath Books Research and Study. He also highlighted the benefits of fostering closer relations among Muslims.

In Belait District, a similar programme took place at Sungai Liang. The Tadabbur Al-Quran was conducted by Doctor Mikdar Rusdi, Dean of the Usuluddin Faculty at KUPU SB. He focussed on the importance of people being consistent in reading and practising the teachings of Al-Quran as guida nce in life.

Temburong District, the Da’wah programme was held at Kampung Belais Mosque. The talk was delivered by Doctor Haji Matussein bin Haji Jumat, Lecturer of Usuluddin who touched on iman or faith which starts from the heart and manifested in the recital of the syahadah or Pledge of Islam. Faith is strengthened with trust and performing religious acts.

Source: Radio Television Brunei