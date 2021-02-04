The Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB, through the Faculty of Usuluddin and Jawi Studies and Kitab Turath Research Centre with the cooperation of the Mosque Affairs Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs, will organise the Da’wah Programme through the Tadabbur Al-Quran and Turath Book Studies on every Saturday, starting the 6th of February and ends on the 20th of March 2021 at selected mosques nationwide including the Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque, Kampung Mentiri National Housing Scheme, Kampung Penanjong Tutong Mosque, Sungai Liang Mosque in Kuala Belait and Kampong Selangan Mosque in the Temburong District.

The Tadabbur Al-Quran and Turath Book Studies will be delivered by the KUPU SB lecturers. The programme is hoped to provide exposure to the society in the country on the Tadabbur Al-Quran and Turath Book Studies as a reference in the daily life. Further information on the programme, the public can contact the Faculty of Usuluddin, KUPU SB.

Source: Radio Television Brunei