Participants of the Da’wah Academy 3.0 should be good-natured and responsible so they can produce highly-anticipated da’wah that is prominent and effective. This was stated by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious at the Da’wah Academy 3.0 Convocation Ceremony yesterday morning, at the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha Girls Secondary Arabic Religious School.

According to Yang Berhormat, in the period of 3 months, participants were guided by their respective mentors, and were given lectures on moral and religious knowledge such as Hadith and its interpretation. Apart from that, they were also trained in da’wah, public speaking as well as creative writing and took part in community works.

At the function, 44 youths received prizes and certificates, and a number of awards were also presented such as the Best Da’ie and Du’at 2021 Special Award. With the theme ‘Generasi Pendakwah Muda, Pemangkin Ummah Rabbani’, the programme aimed produce and guide future Da’ie generation. It was organised by the Youth Da’ie Volunteers Body Committee under the Youth Religious Programme Secretariat, Islamic Da’wah Centre, Ministry of Religious Affairs. Also present, Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei