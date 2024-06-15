Dave Ildefonso Joins Strong Group-Pilipinas for the 43rd William Jones Cup in Taipei

TAIPEI — Dave Ildefonso has been announced as the final addition to the Strong Group-Pilipinas team, completing the lineup for the upcoming 43rd William Jones Cup, which will take place in Taipei, Taiwan from July 13 to 21.

According to Philippines News Agency, Ildefonso, a former player for Suwon KT in the Korean Basketball League, will join forces with notable players such as Kiefer Ravena, Angelo Kouame, and Chris McCollough, among others. The Strong Group-Pilipinas team is set to compete in this international basketball tournament, aiming for a championship win under the guidance of coach Charles Tiu.

Ildefonso expressed his excitement about reuniting with former Ateneo teammate Angelo Kouame and playing under coach Tiu, whom he had previously worked with during the FIBA Under-19 World Cup and the Dubai International Basketball Tournament. Tiu highlighted his anticipation of seeing Ildefonso's development since his stint abroad and is eager to boost his confidence for future career opportunities.

The Strong Group-Pilipinas team looks forward to making a significant impact at the Jones Cup, leveraging the diverse talents and experiences of its players to achieve top performance on the international stage.