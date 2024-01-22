Davao Region Shear Line Effects Lead to 16 Deaths, Extensive Damage

DAVAO CITY: The Davao Region has experienced a significant impact due to the shear line effects, resulting in 16 deaths and five injuries as reported by the regional Office of the Civil Defense (OCD-11) on Monday. The region has been grappling with the consequences of flooding and landslides since January 16, affecting multiple provinces.

According to Philippines News Agency, the regional director of OCD-11, the provinces of Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, and Davao del Norte have all been affected by these natural disasters. Dayanghirang, in a press briefing, noted the responsiveness of the residents to evacuation efforts, attributing this to the reduced number of casualties. He reported that the fatalities included 12 deaths in Davao de Oro, two in Davao City, one in Davao Oriental, and one in Davao Occidental.

Dayanghirang described the flooding as unprecedented in magnitude, affecting over 600,000 individuals. The data from OCD-11 shows that at least 337 barangays, encompassing 134,879 families or 606,483 individuals, have been impacted by these events.

The region has also suffered substantial economic damage, with agriculture and infrastructure losses estimated at around PHP68 million and PHP26 million, respectively. Additionally, approximately 161 houses have been damaged, and 29 roads and bridges remain impassable, further highlighting the severity of the situation.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development, along with local government units, has extended assistance totaling PHP49 million to date, as part of the ongoing relief and recovery efforts in the region.