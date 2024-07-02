Davao City Readies for Ironman 70.3 with New Course Challenges

DAVAO CITY — Davao City is ramping up preparations for the upcoming Ironman 70.3 Davao event, scheduled for August 11, which will feature a more challenging course this year.

According to Philippines News Agency, in a recent news release, the event, now in its fourth year, has consistently brought success to both the local government and the business community. The new course will see athletes swim 1.9 kilometers along the Davao City Coastal, cycle 90km toward MacArthur Highway, and complete a 21.1km run along the coastal road to the finish line.

The event, sponsored by Aboitiz following a new three-year contract, is expected to draw around 4,000 athletes from both local and international backgrounds. Jokin Aboitiz, chief operating officer of the Power Distribution Utilities, expressed pride in the company's longstanding involvement with the city and its initiatives, highlighting Davao's commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle.

In addition to the main Ironman 70.3 event, the city will host the 5km 2GO Gwapa Dabawenya Run on August 9, followed by Ironkids on August 10. Ironkids will feature a duathlon with run-bike-run segments for children aged 6 to 15 years, alongside special races for younger children in two age groups: 6 to 10 years (1km) and 11 to 15 years (3km).