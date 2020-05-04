Breaking the fast is a happy moment for people who fast because apart from being able to eat and drink, it also marks the completion of the daily fast. The sunnah or proper way to break the fast is to eat ‘rutab’ which is ripe dates that are not dry yet or tamar. If no ‘rutab’ is available then tamar should be eaten instead.

In Brunei Darussalam, the citizens and residents are fortunate to receive dates as personal gifts from His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam. Dates which are sweet and can be kept for long periods contain many type of nutrients and are traditional food of Prophet Muhammad Sallalahu ‘Alaihi Wassalam. Scientific studies have proven that dates are also rich in iron and calcium and a good supplier of energy. It is because of the energy giving property that the Messenger of Allah, Sallalahu ‘Alaihi Wassalam recommends the Muslims ummah to break their fast with dates. Source: Radio Television Brunei