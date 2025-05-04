Darussalam Holdings Delegation Departs for Saudi Arabia to Prepare for Haj Pilgrims



Bandar Seri Begawan: Four officers from Darussalam Services Sendirian Berhad (DSSB) have departed for Saudi Arabia to make early arrangements for welcoming haj pilgrims under the DSSB package. The team left from Brunei International Airport, where they were seen off by Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Mohammad Tashim bin Pengiran Haji Hassan, the Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Darussalam Holdings.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the Government of Saudi Arabia has allocated a quota of one thousand for this year’s haj season. Out of this, 506 haj pilgrims from the country will travel under the DSSB package, highlighting the significance of the early preparations being undertaken by the delegation.

