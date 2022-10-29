Daily Status on the COVID-19 New Normal

Four cases are in Category 4, requiring oxygen assistance and close monitoring. The Ministry of Health in its press release stated that 541 cases have recovered yesterday.

86.2 percent of children aged 5 to 11 have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 61.7 percent of adolescents aged 12 to 17 have received 3 doses. Meanwhile, the percentage of the country’s population who have received the third dose stands at 78.6 percent.

Source: Radio Television Brunei