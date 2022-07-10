2 cases are in Category 5, requiring treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The Ministry of Health in its press release also stated that 4 cases are in Category 4. Meanwhile, 1,536 cases have recovered yesterday.

The total second dose vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 is 76.8 percent. 73.6 percent of the country’s population have received the third dose of the vaccine, and 3.9 percent for the fourth doses. For adolescents aged 12 to 17 who received three doses of vaccine is 51 percent.

Source: Radio Television Brunei