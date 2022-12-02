Daily Status of the COVID-19 New Normal

​One case is in Category 5, requiring treatment at the Intensive Care Unit, while three cases are in Category 4, requiring oxygen assistance and close monitoring.

The Ministry of Health in its press release stated that 571 cases have recovered.

86.8 per cent of children aged 5 to 11 have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 62.1 per cent of adolescents aged 12 to 17 have received 3 doses. Meanwhile, 78.9 per cent of the country’s population have received three doses.

Source: Radio Television Brunei