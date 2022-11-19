Daily Status of the COVID-19 New Normal

One death was recorded, while 2 cases were in Categories 4 and 5 respectively which are cases under treatment.

The Ministry of Health in its press release stated that 614 cases have recovered.

86.6 per cent of children aged 5 to 11 have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 61.9 per cent of adolescents aged 12 to 17 have received 3 doses. Meanwhile, the percentage of the country’s population who have received the 3rd dose stands at 78.8 per cent.

Source: Radio Television Brunei