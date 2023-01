2 cases are in category 4, requiring oxygen assistance and close monitoring. The Ministry of Health in its press release stated that 227 cases have recovered.

87.4 percent of children aged 5 to 11 have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 62.6 percent of adolescents aged 12 to 17 have received 3 doses. The percentage of the country’s population who have received three doses is 79 percent.

Source: Radio Television Brunei