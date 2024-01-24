DA-Ilocos Requests Additional Funds for El Niño Mitigation Efforts

San Fernando, Philippines - The Department of Agriculture (DA) in the Ilocos Region has submitted a request for additional funding of PHP 652.8 million to the central office. This fund is aimed at bolstering the region's efforts in mitigating and rehabilitating the impacts of the El Niño phenomenon.

According to Philippines News Agency, the information officer of DA-Ilocos, the regional office has already allocated PHP 870.3 million for its 2023 dry spell mitigation action plan. This plan was developed based on experiences from the 2009-2010 dry spell and in consultation with local government units, focusing on addressing the ongoing El Niño effects efficiently.

The action plan, which began implementation in early 2023, encompasses various preparatory activities. These include retooling and strengthening the disaster task force, monitoring local field conditions, producing information and education campaign materials regarding El Niño, and initiating the provision of water pumps in rain-fed areas and buffer stocking of seeds.

Furthermore, the mitigation plan covers a range of strategies such as optimizing production in vulnerable areas, providing seeds and other farm inputs, establishing additional irrigation facilities, repairing and rehabilitating irrigation canals, and implementing cloud seeding operations. Cacal mentioned that farm animals have been distributed to farmers in vulnerable areas as an alternative income source in case their crops are affected by El Niño. The department also encourages planting early-maturing, alternative, and drought-resistant crops like cassava, mung beans, pepper, and sweet potato, and has introduced water-saving technologies.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) anticipates the peak of the dry spell to occur in the last week of January, continuing until May. Cacal noted that there have been no reports of drought-affected areas in the region so far, indicating no high impact yet.

The Ilocos Region has approximately 313,510 hectares of rice plantation, with 199,260 hectares being irrigated and the remaining 114,250 hectares being rain-fed and more susceptible to the impacts of El Niño. Cacal assured that DA-Ilocos is also prepared for the rehabilitation of these vulnerable areas should it become necessary.