DA Coordinates with Mindoro Officials for Joint Effort Against African Swine Fever

MANILA - The Department of Agriculture (DA) is initiating a meeting with local government officials from both provinces of Mindoro Island to formulate new strategies for curbing the spread of African swine fever (ASF).

According to Philippines News Agency, This initiative follows the confirmation of ASF's presence in Occidental Mindoro, as announced by Governor Eduardo Gadiano on Monday. So far, ASF outbreaks have been limited to the towns of San Jose, Santa Cruz, and Rizal in the province. DA Undersecretary Deogracias Victor Savellano, in an interview on Monday, revealed that he had already engaged with key officials individually and was now focusing on organizing a collective meeting to discuss effective quarantine measures.

Savellano highlighted the urgency of revising current quarantine protocols on the island, given ASF's recent spread from Oriental Mindoro to Occidental Mindoro. The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (provincial council) of Oriental Mindoro had declared a state of calamity in the towns of Roxas and Mansalay due to ASF as early as October 9, 2023, but Occidental Mindoro had remained unaffected until now.

"I already talked to the (Occidental Mindoro) governor and other concerned officials… we agreed that we really ought to sit down and talk about this in person very soon," Savellano told the Philippine News Agency. He added that the DA had offered the resources and expertise of the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) to assist local government units (LGUs) in managing the outbreaks. However, he also acknowledged the complexities involved in containing ASF, citing the role of unscrupulous pork traders who bypass government health protocols as a significant factor in the virus's continued spread.

The upcoming discussions with Mindoro officials will also determine the timing and manner of deploying the department's quick response fund (QRF) to address the ASF situation, the undersecretary noted.