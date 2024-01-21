DA and SRA Meet with Stakeholders to Discuss Government’s Sugar Purchase Plan from Local Farmers

BACOLOD: In a move aimed at supporting local sugar farmers, the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) recently met with industry stakeholders to discuss a government plan to purchase sugar directly from farmers at a premium price. This initiative comes in response to the ongoing issue of low farmgate prices for sugar.

According to Philippines News Agency, the meeting held at the DA central office in Quezon City on Friday included DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., Philippine International Trading Corp. President and CEO Undersecretary Emmie Liza Perez-Chiong, and representatives from various sugar federations, millers, farmers, and traders. Azcona highlighted the significance of the gathering, noting it was the first time in approximately eight years that such a diverse group of industry stakeholders had come together to discuss the sector's challenges and opportunities.

Attendees at the meeting included leaders from the United Sugar Producers Federation, Confederation of Sugar Producers Association Inc., National Federation of Sugarcane Planters, Luzon Federation of Sugarcane Growers and Associations, Panay Federation of Sugarcane Farmers Inc., Philippine Sugar Millers Association, Philippine Association of Sugar Refiners, and various groups of sugar farmers and traders. The collective input of these participants was instrumental in shaping the mechanics of the government's involvement in buying sugar produce.

The SRA chief elaborated on the discussions, which also covered steps to enhance productivity and profitability in the sugar industry, ensure stable sugar supply for consumers and industrial users, and achieve better retail prices, all while keeping the welfare of sugar farmers in mind. However, Azcona did not provide specific details on the buying schedule or the purchase price during the meeting.

The initiative to buy sugar directly from farmers at a premium price aims to address the disparity between the fair market price of PHP 3,000 per 50-kilo bag and the current lower farmgate prices, particularly in Negros, the country's sugar capital. Farmgate prices have been ranging between PHP 2,400 and PHP 2,500 since the start of the milling season in September.

Azcona expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Secretary Laurel for their ongoing support and commitment to the sugar industry, especially the farmers. He remains optimistic that cooperation among all industry stakeholders will lead to positive growth in the sector.