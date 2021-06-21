Two individuals were brought before the Magistrates Court for offences under the Excise Order 2006.

55-year old permanent resident, Ching Yu Fei pleaded guilty for possessing 6,672 cans and 288 bottles of alcoholic drinks. The defendant settled the fine of 148,000 dollars and all contraband were seized to be destroyed.

Meanwhile, Rita Anak Udil, aged 45 from Malaysia also pleaded guilty for possessing 242 cans of alcoholic drinks. The defendant settled the fine of 5,000 dollars and all contraband were seized to be destroyed.

Source: Radio Television Brunei