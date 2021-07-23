Customs contraband were among the items discovered in two separate operations conducted by the Royal Customs and Excise Department.

The first operation targeted a house in Kampung Kilanas, where a 68-year-old local woman was apprehended for possessing 2 bottles and 12 cans of alcoholic drinks.

In the second operation conducted at hotel in Kampung Kiulap, 2 men and a woman, aged between 17 and 18, were detained for possessing a bottle of alcoholic drink, 2 units of vape and 2 bottles of vape juice. All of the contraband were seized and the detained were brought to the Law Enforcement Office in Anggerek Desa for further investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei