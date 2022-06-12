Royal Customs and Excise Department operations through the Law Enforcement Division were continuously carried out in several areas in Brunei Muara District and Belait District.

5 foreign men and a permanent resident were detained for possessing 5 cartons, 8 packets and 28 sticks of cigarettes of various brands during the operation carried out on two houses in the Jalan Jaya Negara area, Kuala Belait.

Meanwhile, as a result of an operation in the Kampung Beribi area, 4 locals and 4 foreigners were arrested for possessing 9 units of shisha, 15 bottles of shisha flavour, 7 units of vape, 3 units of vape pods and 33 sticks of cigarettes of various brands. Also found was a small container containing dried leaves believed to be a controlled drug. The container and suspect were handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau for further investigation.

Meanwhile in the Jalan Berakas area, 3 foreign men were also arrested for possessing 128 bottles and 44 cans of alcoholic drinks of various brands, 2 units of vape, 4 vape accessories and cash amounting to $46,089 believed to be proceeds from the sale of customs contraband. All contraband were confiscated and the individuals involved were taken to the Law Enforcement Office for further investigation.

