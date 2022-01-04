Possessing Custom’s contraband is an offence under Section 146 of the Excise Order 2006. The Royal Customs and Excise Department, through the Law Enforcement Division continued its operation at 4 separate locations on the 24th and 25th of December 2021.

The first operation conducted at the Power Station area in Kampung Katimahar, found 49 cartons of cigarettes stored in an abandoned car.

In the second operation carried out during an inspection at a foreign workers house, Two Indonesian and one Malaysian men believed to possess and be involved in the sale of customs contraband were detained. The seized items were 11 cartons, 1 pack and 13 sticks of cigarettes of various brands as well as 29 bottles of alcoholic drinks of various brands.

While, the third operation conducted at Jalan Pasir Berakas area, two Indonesian men believed to be in possession of 208 cartons and 37 packs of cigarettes of various brands were arrested and cash money amounting to $4,400 believed to be the proceeds of customs contraband sales were seized.

Meanwhile, in the fourth operation carried out in Mukim Sengkurong, a Malaysian man believed to be in possession of 154 cartons of cigarettes of various brands, 439 bottles of alcoholic drinks of various brands were detained as well as cash money amounting to $5,340 believed to be the sale proceeds of Customs prohibited items were seized.

Source: Radio Television Brunei