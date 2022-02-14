Three foreign nationals were sentenced by the Bandar Seri Begawan Magistrate’s Court for an offence under Section 146, 1(d) and 1(h), of the Excise Order 2006.

A 51-year-old, Leong Li Ping, Malaysian woman was found guilty for possessing 91 bottles and 11 cans of alcoholic drinks. The defendant pleaded guilty and was fined $15,000 or 13 months imprisonment in default. She was ordered to pay the fine before 14th of February 2022. All items were confiscated to be destroyed, while one hundred dollars cash, proceeds from the sales submitted to the government.

Meanwhile, two Philippines national, Margie Ariola Pelonia, 41-year-old and Ronald Soredo Padua, aged 36, found guilty for assisting to store the contraband and possessing 6 bottles and 84 cans of alcoholic drinks. Both pleaded guilty and were sentenced 5 months imprisonment for failing to pay the fine of $5,000. All items were confiscated to be destroyed, while $2,000, proceeds from the sales submitted to the government.

Source: Radio Television Brunei