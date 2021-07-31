A local man was fined $7,000 or 7 months imprisonment in default by the Bandar Seri Begawan Magistrates Court for an offence under the Excise Order 2006.

29-year-old, Mohammad Safwan @ Abdul Hakeem Bin Husny pleaded guilty to possessing 26 bottles of electronic cigarette juice and 49 types of electronic cigarette accessories. The accused was given a period of time until the 30th of December 2021 to settle the fine. All contraband items were confiscated to be destroyed.

Source: Radio Television Brunei