A local man was fined $5,000 or 5 months imprisonment in default for an offence under Section 146, 1, D, Excise Order 2006.

Muhammad Asrimin Bin Awang Haji Alim, 29, was charged at the Bandar Seri Begawan Magistrate’s Court, yesterday and pleaded guilty for being in possession of 117 cans of alcoholic drinks. The accused was given a period until the 13th of December 2021 to settle the fine.

Source: Radio Television Brunei