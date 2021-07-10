A local man was sentenced by the Bandar Seri Begawan Magistrate’s Court yesterday for an offence under Section 146(1)(d), the Excise Order 2006.

32-year-old, Muhammad Hairol Azmi Bin Jamil was detained by the Law Enforcement Division of the Royal Customs and Excise Department together with the Narcotics Control Bureau on the 26th of May 2021 at the Bukit Beruang National Housing Scheme in Tutong. The offender pleaded guilty for possessing 92 cartons and 7 packs of various brands of cigarettes, and was fined $74,200. He was ordered to pay $2,100 and $20 per month until the fine is settled, OR 17 months imprisonment in default.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian woman was sentenced by the Bandar Seri Begawan Magistrate’s Court yesterday for an offence under Section 146(1)(d), the Excise Order 2006. 20-year-old, Valerie Lin Yik Wei was arrested by the law enforcement division together with Narcotic Control Bureau on the 21st of April 2021 in Kampung Kiarong. The offender pleaded guilty for possessing 193 cans of Alcoholic Drinks and 1 bottle of Alcoholic Drink and was fine $5,000 or 5 months imprisonment in default. The entire fine was paid by the defendant. All the items were confiscated to be destroyed.

Source: Radio Television Brunei