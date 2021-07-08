​Various contraband items were found by the Royal Custom and Excise Department, RCED during two operations conducted for two days, began on 7th July.

During an operation at a worker’s house in a workshop in Jalan Badas, Belait District, the RCED operation team has seized customs prohibited items, namely 6 cartons and 18 packs of cigarettes. In the operation, a 29-year-old Bangladeshi man was detained and brought to the Kuala Belait Law Enforcement Office for further investigation.

Meanwhile, an operation conducted at Jalan Pantai Serasa, JKED together with the Marine and Land Joint Operation has seized items smuggled through the waters without a valid declaration in a car. The seized items were 249.2 kilogrammes mud crabs, 87.2 kilogrammes blue crabs, 184.2 kilogrammes large-sized clams, 170.4 kilogrammes of pengalaban fruits, 3 sacks of fishing nets and a sack of net buoys. During the operation, an Indonesian man, aged 44, was arrested and brought to the Anggerek Desa Law Enforcement Office for further investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei