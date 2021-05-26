A local man was fined $49,000 or 15 months imprisonment in default for an offence under the Excise Order, which is possessing 49 cartons of cigarettes.

42-year old Pengiran Saiful Rijal Bin Pengiran Azahari, was found guilty by the Bandar Seri Begawan Magistrate's Court and given a period to settle the fine until the 1st of April, 2022. He was arrested on 3rd May at the Skim Tanah Kurnia Rakyat Jati Rimba.

Meanwhile, another local man was also fined for a similar offence by the Bandar Seri Begawan Magistrate's Court. Afizan Bin Md Zain, aged 31, was found in possession of 162 packets of cigarettes and subsequently sentenced to a fine of $14,600 or 13 months imprisonment in default. He was given a period until 1st of February 2022 to settle the fine. He was arrested on 13th May in Kampung Delima Satu. All the cigarettes from both cases were confiscated to be destroyed.

Source: Radio Television Brunei