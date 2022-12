A Bangladeshi man was fined $9,500 OR 9 months imprisonment in default for an offence under Section 146, 1 D, Excise Order 2006.

Mohammad Tuhin Rahman pleaded guilty at Bandar Seri Begawan Magistrate’s Court for possessing 13 cartons of cigarettes of various brands. All the contraband were seized to be destroyed.

Source: Radio Television Brunei