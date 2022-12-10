Customs Case

The Bandar Seri Begawan Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a local citizen for an offence under Section 146 One ‘D’ of the Excise Order 2006.

34-year old, Badie Uzzaman Bin Mahat, was found guilty of possessing 74 cartons and 9 packs of cigarettes of various brands during the joint operation by the Investigation and Traffic Control Department, Royal Brunei Police Force and the Law Enforcement Division, Royal Customs and Excise Department at Jalan Babu Raja area in Kampung Beribi. The offender was sentenced to Sixty Thousand Dollars or 16 months imprisonment in default. All contraband was seized to be destroyed.

Source: Radio Television Brunei