A Bangladeshi man was sentenced by the Bandar Seri Begawan Magistrate’s Court for an offence under the Excise Order 2006.

47-year-old LOKMAN HOSSAIN was found in possession of several packs of cigarettes during a raid at a commercial building in Kampung Sengkurong. He was fined $5,000 or 5 months imprisonment in default. All contraband was seized to be destroyed.

Source: Radio Television Brunei